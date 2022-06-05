Gardaí urge public to 'take care' as six road deaths reported over bank holiday weekend

"Too many families have suffered trauma already this weekend"

An Garda Síochána's Roads Policing Unit checkpoint on the M7 in Nenagh, Co Tipperary this weekend

Gardaí are urging people to take care over the remainder of the bank holiday weekend after responding to a “significant” number of fatal incidents across the country.

An Garda Síochána have dealt with several tragedies since Thursday, including the collision that killed two motorcyclists on the M50 in Dublin on Friday evening.

In total, six people have died under tragic circumstances across the country, leaving behind “grieving families and friends on a bank holiday weekend which should be full of fun and enjoyment.”

An Garda Síochána has appointed Family Liaison Officers to support families in all of these tragic incidents.

All incidents remain under appropriate investigation and files are being prepared for the coroner.

Speaking this morning Assistant Commissioner Paula Hilman, who holds responsibility for Roads Policing and Community Engagement, has appealed to the public to be safe this weekend.

“In the last 72 hours my colleagues in An Garda Síochána and in the other Emergency Services across the country have responded to a number of tragic fatal incidents. Too many families have suffered trauma already this weekend,” she said.

“No matter what activity you are taking part in this weekend to please take care. Please ensure that you are following all the appropriate safety advice.

“If you are travelling on our roads, I appeal to drivers please slow down, and ask all road users to take care over the remaining days of this bank holiday weekend.”