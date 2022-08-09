Gardaí urge public to ‘slow down’ after 34 road crashes in Donegal in one week

It was also revealed that 15 people have been arrested in the past weekfor being under the influence of drink or drugs while driving

A surge in crashes across Co Donegal within the past week has led gardaí to issue a warning to the public.

There have been a total of 34 road traffic accidents across Donegal involving more than 50 people since Tuesday last.

Some have been minor while others have resulted in several people being hospitalised.

Garda Niall Maguire of Falcarragh Garda Station said people need to be more vigilant.

"That is quite a high number for all we have here in Donegal.

"We would appeal to drivers to be vigilant and to slow down," he said.

Donegal County Council's Road Safety Officer, Brian O'Donnell said that the good weather meant there would also be a lot more agricultural vehicles on the road.

"We would appeal to motorists to be alert at all times and to slow down. Driving at a safe speed will give people that extra time to brake safely in an emergency.

"Accidents do happen but there is a lot people can do to help prevent them happening," he said.

Garda Maguire also revealed that a total of 15 people have been arrested in the past week in Donegal for being under the influence of drink or drugs while driving.

He added "There is definitely an increase in the availability of drugs but also our ability to detect drugs has increased."

Garda Maguire also said that the increased number of crashes meant further strain on both the emergency services and also hospital capacity.