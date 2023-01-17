Gardaí travelling on Dublin Bus routes in Tallaght after reports of ‘grotesque violence’

Another photo shows a garda car behind the 27 bus bound for Tallaght.

Gardaí have been travelling on Dublin buses in Tallaght amid reports of “grotesque levels of violence” by driver unions.

An Garda Síochána shared photos taken on a Dublin bus on Sunday night, showing the back of an officer.

Another photo shows a garda car behind the 27 bus bound for Tallaght.

"Gardaí travelling on Dublin Bus routes in the Tallaght area yesterday evening,” a spokesperson said.

Routes serving west Tallaght after 6pm have been diverted “until further notice,” the National Bus and Rail Union (NBRU) revealed in a statement last week.

The 27, 65b and 77a buses will terminate at the Square Tallaght, they wrote.

The unions added: “Whilst we wish to apologise to the majority of the ordinary decent people in West Tallaght who will be adversely impacted by this Health and Safety diversion, the ordinary men and women driving buses have had enough of the almost daily diet of gratuitous violence and rampage that accompanies them whilst operating in this and other areas.”

A bus driver subjected to an attack while serving west Tallaght last month has told how she feared she might be raped or killed when a group of around 40 youths forced their way on to the bus.

“During the time of the snow last month I was waiting at the terminus at around 6pm one evening when I got a call from the control centre asking me to move out of the area, but when I tried to drive away a man came from across the road and stood in front of the bus,” she said.

She revealed a crowd of teenagers opened the doors from the outside while one person tried to pull down the screen beside her.

"I was afraid of what would happen because if it opened he could pull me out and rape or kill me. You always think the worst,” she told The Sunday World.

“He was very violent. Everyone was shouting. Then another guy joined him and got his hand around the screen and slapped me in the face with a snowball. They were trying to get me, but I didn’t know for what.

“They didn’t seem to be trying to rob me. They wanted to have a go at me. They thought it was fun. Maybe it was because I was a woman and I was on my own.”

The driver said she supports the action to suspend services after 6pm and supports calls for a dedicated transport police.