Gardaí travel to Salou to assist local Spanish police probe into murder of Irish mum

The Irish suspect remains in police custody and is expected to appear before a local judge tomorrow

The Hotel Magnolia in Salou where the Irish woman was found dead

Gardaí are assisting local police investigating the murder of an Irish woman in the Spanish holiday resort of Salou.

The victim, a 36-year-old who is understood to be a mother-of-two, was found dead at the Hotel Magnolia in the town at 9.30pm on Sunday.

Her 30-year-old partner was discovered beside her with self-inflicted injuries to his hand.

He was initially treated in hospital before being arrested on suspicion of murder.

Local police believe the woman was strangled after a ligature was recovered at the scene.

A garda liaison officer based in Madrid has also travelled to Salou, around 90km south of Barcelona, to assist with the inquiry.

In a statement this afternoon Garda Headquarters said: "An Garda Sióchána is aware of the death of an Irish citizen in an alleged incident in the Spanish town of Salou on Sunday, July 2nd 2023.

"A member of An Garda Síochána has travelled to Salou to provide assistance with the ongoing investigation and with the repatriation of the woman’s remains.

"As this is an investigation led by Spanish authorities, An Garda Sióchána has no further comment at this time."

The Irish suspect remains in police custody and is expected to appear before a local judge tomorrow.

As is standard with Spanish legal proceedings the names of the deceased and the arrested man have not been released.

However, it is understood both are from Dublin.

The Department of Foreign Affairs yesterday confirmed that it is aware of the case and that consular assistance is being provided.

Local police officers attached to the Mossos d’Esquadra’s Criminal Investigation Division (DIC) in Tarragona were alerted to the disturbance at around 9.30pm on Sunday.

When they arrived, the officers found the woman lying on the floor of the four-star adult-only hotel and a man next to her with a self-inflicted wound.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the victim was pronounced dead a short time later.

In a statement the police agency said that it has arrested “the alleged perpetrator” and that the investigation is under the secrecy of proceedings.

A local judicial official said: “Tarragona’s Duty Court proceeded last night to order the removal of the body of a woman who suffered a violent death at a hotel in Salou.

“The case, which is under judicial secrecy, will be investigated by a court specialising in violence against women.

“The victim and alleged aggressor are not residents in Spain and therefore it is not possible at this time to state whether there had been previous episodes of violence involving the couple.”

Yesterday evening around 50 people gathered for a minute’s silence in memory of the victim at the local civic office in Salou.

A spokesman for the Department of Equality and Feminisms of the Catalan regional government, called the Generalitat, has also condemned the crime and is referring to it as a femicide.

The department said in a tweet: “We are keeping tabs on the femicide in Salou.

“We are working with the town hall and making our services available to the family and close friends of the victim who need maximum privacy at these difficult moments.”