Gardai to deploy hundreds of speed cameras on country’s deadliest roads

Up to today (September 8), there have been 119 fatal road traffic collisions, leading to 129 fatalities

Gardai are to deploy extra speed camera hours in the seven deadliest districts with the highest road fatalities.

In a bid to tackle the recent increase in road traffic fatalities, the force is to focus on the seven Garda Divisions where there is a higher risk of traffic collisions.

A total of 4,265 additional Mobile Safety Camera Monitoring hours will be enacted until the end of the year, gardai revealed as latest figures showed the shocking toll on our roads since January 1.

Some 65% of all fatal collisions to date in 2023 involved a single vehicle, while approximately 30% of fatal collisions are as a direct result of speeding or inappropriate speed.

Approximately 75% of all fatal collisions this year have been in 80kmph and 100kmph zones.

However, gardai said that road deaths and serious injury collisions “are not evenly distributed geographically”.

According to gardai, the following Divisions collectively account for 67% [86] of all road deaths in 2023: Clare/Tipperary (19); Mayo/Roscommon/Longford (16); Meath/Westmeath (12); Galway (12); Kildare/Laois/Offaly (10); Cavan/Monaghan (9) Cork North (6) and Cork West (2)

Earlier this week, the Minister for Justice and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris announced that an additional €1.2 million is to be allocated towards increasing the presence of Mobile Safety cameras.

They say the primary purpose of this additional deployment will be to reduce speed-related collisions, reduce injuries and above all, save lives.

“The purpose of deployment of mobile safety cameras in high-visibility vehicles is to change road user behaviour and reduce the likelihood of fatal and serious injury road traffic collisions occurring on our roads, particularly on stretches of roads where there is a history of collisions,” gardai said.

Commissioner Pauls Hilman, Roads Policing and Community Engagement, added that Mobile Road Safety Cameras will be deployed within identified stretches of road with a known traffic collision history or the prevalence of vulnerable road users.

“Mobile Safety Cameras are designed to change driver behaviour in these high-risk stretches of road,” Commissioner Hilman said. “The additional hours are being targeted within the areas where the highest proportion of fatal road collisions are taking place.

“however Mobile Safety Cameras will continue to operate as normal also throughout the rest of the country.”

Monday, on National Slow Down Day, over 865 drivers were detected driving in excess of the speed limit.

“Each individual driver has a responsibility to slow down and not just drive within the speed limit but to the appropriate speed for the road, weather, traffic and vehicle conditions,” Commissioner Hilman added. “An Garda Síochána will continue to prioritise our response to the very alarming trend in increase in fatalities on our roads.”