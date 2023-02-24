Gardaí slam ‘disturbing’ tweets taking ‘high heels’ photos out of context
"Do you trust these people to keep our streets safe?” a Twitter user said yesterday, sharing snaps of gardaí posing in red stilettos.
Gardaí have called out the “disturbing” sharing of out-of-context photos showing members wearing high heels for charity.
A garda spokesperson took to the platform to slam the out-of-context post.
"Disturbing! Photographs repurposed out of context for unknown reasons!” they said.
Disturbing!— Garda Info (@gardainfo) February 23, 2023
Photographs were taken and published in support of Rape Crisis Mid West 'Walk in her Shoes' campaign 2017@RapeCrisisMWest charity supports victims of sexual abuse and raises awareness of sexual violence https://t.co/TUQKt2NCV4
"Photographs were taken and published in support of Rape Crisis Mid West 'Walk in her Shoes' campaign 2017.
"@RapeCrisisMWest charity supports victims of sexual abuse and raises awareness of sexual violence.”
They added: “An Garda Síochána fully supports and stands with out colleagues in Limerick. You’re looking good!”
The charity had enlisted officers from Henry Street garda station to pose for snaps to promote Rape Crisis Mid-West’s annual Walk in her Shoes event to raise awareness of sexual violence.
Photos used to promote the campaign snapped a number of gardaí donning red high heels with their everyday uniforms.
“Our goal is to keep the doors of our support centres open for survivors of sexual violence,” said organiser Verena Tarpey to the Limerick Leader in 2017.
"We would ask all to show your support, come on board and help us to make a difference to the lives of all survivors in the Midwest region.”
