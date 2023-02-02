Gardaí seeking 11-year-old boy missing from home in Tallaght, Dublin
Leroy is known to frequent the Tallaght, Rathfarnham, Ballyboden and Dundrum areas.
Gardaí are searching for an 11-year-old boy went missing from his home in Dublin on Wednesday night.
Leroy Redmond Kennedy was last seen at 10.30pm.
“Gardaí are appealing for the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Leroy Redmond Kennedy, who is missing from his home in Tallaght, Dublin 24 since 10.30pm on Wednesday,” gardai said.
Leroy is described as being approximately 5’ 1” in height, of stocky build with blonde hair and blue eyes.
Read more
When last seen, he was wearing a grey Under Armour coat and black and white runners.
Leroy is known to frequent the Tallaght, Rathfarnham, Ballyboden and Dundrum areas.
Anyone with information on Leroy’s whereabouts are asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
Today's Headlines
BREAKTHROUGH | Man (32) charged with murder of Natalie McNally in Lurgan, Co Armagh
RIP | Two men (20s) killed after car collides with articulated lorry in Co Mayo
MISSING CHILD | Gardaí seeking 11-year-old boy missing from home in Tallaght, Dublin
Rail problem | Assaults, drug use and sexual slurs part of an Irish Rail journey, new figures show
Hundreds gather to protest outside Finglas Garda Station
history beckons | Date and venue set for Katie Taylor’s Dublin showdown with Amanda Serrano
freebies | Roy Keane’s cheeky Cup Final ticket request to Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag
Double Trouble | Gardaí fine truck driver twice in a day for two separate offences
Gimme 'More | Laura Whitmore lands new role hosting weekend chat show
'rollercoaster' | Irish director Fergus O’Brien says Happy Valley ending ‘slaps you in the face’