Gardaí seeking 11-year-old boy missing from home in Tallaght, Dublin

Gardaí are searching for an 11-year-old boy went missing from his home in Dublin on Wednesday night.

Leroy Redmond Kennedy was last seen at 10.30pm.

“Gardaí are appealing for the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Leroy Redmond Kennedy, who is missing from his home in Tallaght, Dublin 24 since 10.30pm on Wednesday,” gardai said.

Leroy is described as being approximately 5’ 1” in height, of stocky build with blonde hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing a grey Under Armour coat and black and white runners.

Leroy is known to frequent the Tallaght, Rathfarnham, Ballyboden and Dundrum areas.

Anyone with information on Leroy’s whereabouts are asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.