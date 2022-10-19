Gardaí seek help tracing missing Dublin girl Kaley Campbell (11)

She is described as being approximately 5ft 1in in height, with a thin build, blue eyes and long brown hair.

Gardaí are appealing to the public for help to find a missing 11-year-old girl.

Kaley Campbell has been missing from the Clonshaugh area, of Dublin 17, since Tuesday morning, October 18.

She is described as being approximately 5ft 1in in height, with a thin build, blue eyes and long brown hair.

Anyone with information on Kaley's whereabouts are asked to contact Coolock Garda Station on 01 666 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.