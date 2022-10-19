Gardaí seek help tracing missing Dublin girl Kaley Campbell (11)
She is described as being approximately 5ft 1in in height, with a thin build, blue eyes and long brown hair.
Gardaí are appealing to the public for help to find a missing 11-year-old girl.
Kaley Campbell has been missing from the Clonshaugh area, of Dublin 17, since Tuesday morning, October 18.
She is described as being approximately 5ft 1in in height, with a thin build, blue eyes and long brown hair.
Anyone with information on Kaley's whereabouts are asked to contact Coolock Garda Station on 01 666 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
Today's Headlines
Missing child | Gardaí seek help tracing missing Dublin girl Kaley Campbell (11)
That sucks | Dublin woman who attacked neighbour with screwdriver in ‘vacuum cleaner row’ is jailed
'Weird atmosphere' | Woman tells trial phone was ‘snatched out of her hands’ at Benjamin Mendy’s party
Crackdown | Gardaí seize shotgun, €15k cash and €30k of electronics, toys, and medicine in Dublin
smoked out | Whopping 2.5 million cigarettes hidden in ‘potato chips’ package seized in Meath
smoke on the water | Wind turbine goes on fire off Wicklow coast after lightning strike
'frightening' | Killer who beat mum to death in public toilet assaulted another woman weeks before
Assets battle | Feud target James ‘Mago’ Gately spent €440k renovating home while unemployed, CAB tell court
'loss' | Dad of Brendan Óg Duffy shares story of grief one year after son’s shock death
Helter Skel-ter | Kourtney Kardashian accused of ‘propagating Satanism’ in skeleton suit photo