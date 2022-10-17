Gardaí seek help in search for missing Sligo man Rodney Horan (21)

He has been missing from Colooney, Sligo, since Sunday, 16 October, 2022.

Gardaí are seeking the public's help to find a young man missing from Co Sligo.

Rodney Horan (21) has been missing from Colooney, Sligo, since Sunday, 16 October, 2022.

He was last seen on Saturday evening on the Doorly Park side of the Riverside Road.

Rodney is described as being 5’10” in height and is of medium build with brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing a grey ‘Gym King’ jacket, a brown jumper, black jeans, black shoes, and a silver chain.

Anyone with information that can assist Gardaí in locating Rodney is asked to contact Sligo Garda Station on 071 915 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.