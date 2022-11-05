Gardai seek help in finding teenage boy (15) missing from Ashbourne, Co Meath
Shane Whelan (15) was last seen on Thursday, November 3
Gardai have issued an appeal for help in finding a teenage boy who has been missing from Ashbourne, Co Meath, for the a last three days.
Shane Whelan (15) was last seen on Thursday, November 3.
Shane is described as being approximately 5’ 8” in height, of slim build with blonde hair.
When last seen he was wearing a black jumper with Champion written on it in white, black tracksuit bottoms, a black north face hooded jacket and black Nike Airmaxx runners.
Anyone with information on Shane’s whereabouts are asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
