Gardaí seek help in finding missing Waterford teen Bobby Power
Gardaí have issued a freash appeal for information about a teen, missing since July, who was featured on RTE’s Crime call last night.
Bobby Power, a 16-year-old from Waterford City, was last seen on Friday, July 29.
It is understood that Bobby was last seen by his mother, Susan Power, who described him as wearing a black hoodie and black tracksuit pants.
However, he has not made contact with friends or family since.
Bobby is 5ft 9in tall in height, is of a slight build, and has black hair and brown eyes with a scar on his right cheek.
Despite an extensive investigation involving numerous media appeals as well as inquiries with friends, family, and the Waterford community, Bobby has still not been found four months on.
Crimecall featured his case last night as part of an appeal to anyone who may have seen Bobby for their assistance.
It had been reported previously that Bobby may have been in the North Cork area.
Gardaí had said in an earlier statement that they believed Bobby may have been in the general Mallow area after being reported missing from his Waterford home.
In a statement issued this morning, gardaí said they continue to seek the public's assistance in tracing Bobby.
Anyone with information on Bobby’s whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí in Waterford on 051 305 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
