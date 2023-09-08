Gardai seek help in finding Kieran Quilligan (47) last seen in Cork

When last seen Kieran was wearing an orange t-shirt, blue Under Armour tracksuit pants and black Nike runners

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 47 year-old Kieran Quilligan who is missing from Cork city centre, since Friday evening, September 1 at approximately 9.30pm.

Kieran is described as being approximately 5’7" in height with a medium build, brown/grey hair and blue eyes. He has a large tattoo on the side of his head.

When last seen Kieran was wearing an orange t-shirt, blue Under Armour tracksuit pants and black Nike runners.

Anyone with any information on Kieran's whereabouts is asked to contact Anglesea Street Garda station on 021 452 2000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.