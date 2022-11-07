Gardaí seek help finding pensioner Seamus McNulty last seen at Donegal hotel

Seamus McNulty (79) was last seen leaving a hotel in the coastal town shortly after 5pm on the evening of Wednesday November 2.

Gardaí in Donegal are appealing to the public for help finding a pensioner who went missing from Bundoran last week.

Tyrone resident Seamus McNulty (79) was last seen leaving a hotel in the coastal town shortly after 5pm on the evening of Wednesday November 2.

He is described as being approximately 5’7” in height and of slim build with brown hair and blue eyes.

When he was last seen, Seamus was wearing a three-quarter length hooded duffle coat, grey trousers, and black trainers/shoes. He was also wearing glasses.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Seamus McNulty is asked to contact Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071 9858530, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.