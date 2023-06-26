Gardaí seal off Donegal cliffs as Coast Guard search for missing person

Shortly before 5pm, a garda spokesperson told sundayworld.com that the action is linked to an “ongoing operation”

Gardaí in Donegal have sealed off access to the Slieve League cliffs near Killybegs, in the south west region of the county.

Shortly before 5pm, a garda spokesperson told sundayworld.com that the action is linked to an ‘ongoing operation’ and no more information is available at this stage, but an update is expected later this evening.

RTE report the Coast Guard dispatched their Rescue 118 helicopter to search for a missing person in the area earlier today.

Earlier today, a garda statement read: “This morning, Monday, June 26, 2023, gardaí and emergency services are currently engaged in an operation in the Slieve League area of Donegal.

“Public access is currently restricted to facilitate this operation. As this is an ongoing operation, no further information is available.”

The cliffs at Slieve League are among the highest in Europe, with sheer drops of up to 300ft into the Atlantic Ocean.