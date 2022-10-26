Gardaí say they were not consulted on changes to Ireland’s licensing laws

Ms Cunningham pointed out there could be a rise in public order incidents and there could also be issues with public transport

A garda representative has said there had been no consultation with members of the force regarding changes to Ireland’s licensing laws that, it was warned, could lead to a rise in public order incidents.

Under major reforms to be unveiled this week, pubs will be able to serve until 12.30am every night of the week while the new legislation will also clear the way for nightclubs to stay open until 6am, with last orders at 5am.

Opening hours for late bars will remain at 2.30am and a new late-bar permit will be required to keep serving later than regular pubs.

However, the general secretary of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI), Antoinette Cunningham, has expressed concern at the proposed reforms, which, she said, were developed without any consultation with the force.

She told RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland that gardaí are already under pressure with regard to capacity to deal with policing issues.

She warned the changes in opening hours for pubs and nightclubs could add further pressure.

As there had been no consultation at all with members of the force, she said, they were unaware of any of the details of what would be expected in terms of policing.

Ms Cunningham pointed out there could be a rise in public order incidents and there could also be issues with public transport.

Gardaí already have to cope with societal issues, such as homelessness, drugs and mental health, which challenge the amount of time officers have to deal with straightforward policing issues, she added.

"If our members are dealing with these issues, where are they going to find the time to deal with policing nightclubs?" she asked.

It remained to be seen how the 6am closing time for nightclubs would work, she said, adding that the AGSI is not yet aware of the details.

At Cabinet, Ms McEntee will formally seek permission to begin the process of drafting the Sale of Alcohol Bill to replace a patchwork of 100 laws – some of which are over 200 years old and two-thirds of which pre-date the foundation of the State.

Once enacted, the bill will lead to one piece of legislation to regulate the sale of alcohol.

The new laws are also aimed at supporting the development of the night-time economy.

A government source said the new legislation will “emphasise that the sale of alcohol cannot be treated like the sale of any other good”.

“We must retain restrictions on its sale and on who is permitted to sell it, and to whom. These proposals will ensure that the sale of alcohol will remain closely regulated,” he said.

Ireland will maintain a restrictive licensing system with licences only granted by the courts and objections allowed from fire authorities, local authorities, the HSE, An Garda Síochána and local communities.

The interests of public health officials, gardaí, the local community and the safety of those present on licensed premises will be prioritised under the laws.

New conditions for operating a late bar or nightclub will include a requirement to have CCTV on the premises and security staff properly accredited with the Private Security Authority.

Ms McEntee is expected to say the new laws will make sure alcohol is tightly regulated while also protecting the sustainability of the country’s pub and night-time sector.

Details of the licensing law reforms will be announced once the Cabinet agrees to overhaul the rules governing the opening of pub, clubs and late bars.

There has been a mixed reaction to the changes, with Sunil Sharpe from Give Us The Night saying nightclubs should be allowed to open 24-hours a day.

Speaking to Newstalk Breakfast, he said that while any reform is “positive at the moment”, Ireland will still be out of step with other EU neighbours.

"We haven't had late nights in Ireland for the best part of two decades," he said.

"The changes that are being reported so far they do seem a little bit safe versus what they could be - but it's definitely a step in the right direction.