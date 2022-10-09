Gardaí say Teresa Browne (83) has been found safe and well
Gardaí and the family of a missing elderly woman say they are “anxious to locate her”.
Teresa Browne, (83), is missing in the Naas area of County Kildare since yesterday morning.
The OAP was last seen on Saturday morning at 10:30am leaving a premises in Naas.
She is described as being 5 foot tall, with blue eyes and light brown hair.
When last seen, Teresa was wearing a royal blue jacket and black trousers.
Anyone with information that can assist gardaí in finding Teresa is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.
