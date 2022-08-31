Gardai say enquiries into death of Limerick boy Mason TJ O’Connell-Conway (4) are ‘ongoing’

Little Mason was discovered with serious head injuries at a house in Rathbane, 18 months ago

Gardai have said their enquiries into the death of a four-year old Mason TJ O’Connell-Conway, in March last year, are “ongoing”.

Little Mason was discovered with serious head injuries at a house in Rathbane, 18 months ago, on March 13th, 2021, he was taken to Cork University Hospital and he died three days later at Children’s Health Ireland, Temple Street, Dublin.

An inquest into the boy’s death was opened and adjourned in June last year with Gardai informing the coroner that they were considering sending a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The inquest heard Mason died from a traumatic head injury.

When asked for an update on the death probe, a Garda spokesman said: “An Garda Siochana does not comment on ongoing investigations”.

Detectives at Roxboro Road have arrested a number of people in connection with the boy’s death but have yet to charge anyone.

Initially Gardai arrested a man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s under Section 4 off the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, on Thursday, August 12, 2021 in connection with Mason’s death.

The man and woman were later released without charge on August 13th.

Little Mason O’Connell’s white coffin is removed with a horse drawn carriage

Gardai arrested the woman again on September 8, 2021 “under a warrant issued by a District Court Judge under Section 10 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, as part of the ongoing investigation into the death of a 4 year old boy in Rathbane, Limerick, in March 2021”.

The woman was held for questioning for 24 hours at Roxboro Road Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The woman was released without charge on September 9 and Gardai stated they would be preparing a file seeking directions from the DPP.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061-214340.

The boy’s father John Paul O’Connell paid tribute to Mason at his funeral mass, telling mourners “our superhero fought until his last breath”, and he thanked medical staff who “worked around the clock and who tried their hardest to save our little man”.

“Mason was a loving, caring, energetic little man, who loved everyone, and he will continue to love and look over us all through this hard time,” said Mr O’Connell.