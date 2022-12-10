Gardai rush to the scene after body of man discovered in ‘unexplained circumstances’ in Co Meath
It is believed the body was found on farmland outside the town.
Gardaí in Ashbourne are investigating the discovery of the body of a man was discovered in unexplained circumstances this afternoon.
The scene is currently preserved and technical examination will be conducted by the Garda Technical Bureau, who are en route.
The office of the State Pathologist have been notified.
The results of the post-mortem will determine the course of the investigation.
No further information is available at this time and no Garda spokesperson is available.
More to follow...
