Gardai rush to scene of ‘fatal incident’ on train line near Thurles

Gardai confirmed that the line is currently closed as there is ‘an incident ongoing at this time’

Gardai have rushed to the scene of what has been described as a "fatal incident” on the train line near Thurles this morning.

Gardai confirmed that the line is currently closed as there is “an incident ongoing at this time”.

“Gardaí and emergency services are currently at scene at an incident on the Railway line in Thurles which occurred this morning, Saturday, July 15, at approximately 7.30am,” gardai said.

Services between Thurles and Portlaoise were suspended following the fatal incident on the railway line, according to Irish Rail.

The line has been closed after an incident took place at around 7:30am this morning,

The line is due to remain closed until “further notice”, the company said on Twitter.

It is expected to reopen at some point today.

Bus transfers are currently being laid on between Thurles and Portlaoise for the 10am Heuston to Cork service and the 10.25 Cork to Heuston service.

The bus transfers will remain in place as long as the line is closed.

In an update on social media, an Irish Rail spokesperson said: "The line between Thurles and Portlaoise is closed due to a fatal incident.

"The line will remain closed until further notice. Bus transfers from Thurles to Portlaoise are being established in both directions.

"Update to follow."

Short delays may occur with the transfer buses and once the line has reopened.

Irish Rail will issue an update on their Twitter account.