Gardaí reveal names of ten killed in explosion in Creeslough, Co Donegal

The deceased have been named as: James O Flaherty, 48; Jessica Gallagher, 24; Martin McGill, 49; Catherine O Donnell, 39 and her son James Monaghan, 13; Hugh Kelly, 59; Martina Martin, 49; Robert Garwe, 50 and his daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe, five, and Leona Harper, 14.

Gardaí have named the ten victims of the explosion which devastated the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal on Friday.

Gardaí said the investigation is being coordinated from an incident room at Milford Garda Station.

The Garda Technical Bureau, with assistance from other agencies, will continue to examine the scene, which remains cordoned off. These examinations are likely to continue over the coming days. Traffic diversions on the N56 at the scene of the incident remain in place.

A spokesperson said: “A total of 10 fatalities were confirmed arising from this fatal explosion. The remains of the deceased are at Letterkenny University Hospital where State Post Mortems have commenced under the direction of Dr. Heidi Okkers, Assistant State Pathologist.

“These post mortems will continue over the next few days. Results will not be released for operational reasons.

“One male in his 20s remains in a critical condition in St. James’s Hospital, Dublin.

"The seven other surviving casualties continue to receive treatment in Letterkenny University Hospital and remain in stable condition.

“The 10 fatalities included four men, three women, two teenagers (one male and one female) and one younger female child. Garda Family Liaison Officers have been appointed to the families and are continuing to provide support and information.”