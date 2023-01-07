Gardaí renew appeal for Stephen Cawley (17) missing from Co Laois
Stephen Cawley is missing from the Mountmellick area of Co Laois since Tuesday, December 27.
Gardaí have renewed their appeal to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 17-year-old boy missing from Co Laois.
He is described as being 5ft 11in in height, of a slim build, with dark brown hair and blue eyes.
When last seen, Stephen was wearing blue jeans, grey runners, a green zip-up hoodie and blue jacket.
Anyone with information on Stephen’s whereabouts is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.
