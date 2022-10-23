Gardaí renew appeal for missing Cavan teenager Gabrielle Patterson
The 17-year-old was last seen on Main Street, Kingscourt, Co Cavan, at approximately 7pm on Friday, 21 October.
Gardaí are continuing to appeal for help finding missing teenager Gabrielle Patterson as her family is “concerned” for her welfare.
The 17-year-old was last seen on Main Street, Kingscourt, Co Cavan, at approximately 7pm on Friday, October 21.
She is described as being approximately 5ft 4in in height with a slim build, long brown hair, and blue eyes.
When last seen, Gabrielle was wearing a pink jacket, black leggings, black runners, and white socks.
A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí and Gabrielle's family are concerned for the welfare of this young missing person.
“Anyone with information on Gabrielle's whereabouts are asked to contact Bailieboro Garda Station on 042 9694570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”
