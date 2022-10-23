'Concerned' | 

Gardaí renew appeal for missing Cavan teenager Gabrielle Patterson

The 17-year-old was last seen on Main Street, Kingscourt, Co Cavan, at approximately 7pm on Friday, 21 October.

Gabrielle Patterson

Neasa CumiskeySunday World

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for help finding missing teenager Gabrielle Patterson as her family is “concerned” for her welfare.

The 17-year-old was last seen on Main Street, Kingscourt, Co Cavan, at approximately 7pm on Friday, October 21.

She is described as being approximately 5ft 4in in height with a slim build, long brown hair, and blue eyes.

Read more

When last seen, Gabrielle was wearing a pink jacket, black leggings, black runners, and white socks.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí and Gabrielle's family are concerned for the welfare of this young missing person.

“Anyone with information on Gabrielle's whereabouts are asked to contact Bailieboro Garda Station on 042 9694570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”


Today's Headlines

More Irish News

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices