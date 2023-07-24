Gardaí renew appeal for help tracing Dublin woman Eva Brennan missing for 30 years

Eva Brennan was last seen at Rathdown Park, Dublin 6 on July 25, 1993

Gardaí have issued a renewed appeal for information in tracing the whereabouts of a woman who has been missing for 30 years.

Eva Brennan was last seen at Rathdown Park, Dublin 6 on July 25, 1993.

As the 30th anniversary of her disappearance approaches, investigating gardaí and Eva’s family have renewed their appeal to the public for any information which may bring this investigation to a conclusion.

Eva was 40 years old at the time of her disappearance and described as 5 foot 7 inches with blue eyes and a slim build.

When last seen, she had short, mid-brown hair and was wearing a pink tracksuit with tight fitting leggings.

She had a red shoulder-bag containing keys and other personal documents. She wore a man’s gold watch with a leather strap.

Anyone with information should contact Terenure Garda Station on 01 666 6400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.