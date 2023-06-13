Gardaí probe whether man was accidentally shot by hunter on Dublin golf course

Gardaí are probing whether the man was accidentally shot while collecting golf balls on the course by a hunter who had permission to hunt in the area.

Corrstown Golf Club in the townsland of Kilsallaghan in north county Dublin (Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin)

A man has been hospitalised following what is believed to have been an accidental shooting at a golf club in Dublin.

The victim, aged in his 40s, suffered an apparent gunshot wound at Corrstown Golf Club, in the townland of Kilsallaghan, north county Dublin, shortly before midnight.

Emergency services were alerted and the injured man was taken to the Mater Hospital in Dublin where he is currently being treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí are probing whether the man was accidentally shot while collecting golf balls on the course by a hunter who had permission to hunt in the area.

The weapon was a legally held firearm and the individual alleged to have discharged it is assisting gardaí with their inquiries.

There is no suggestion the incident is linked to organised criminality or was premeditated.

Detectives based at Swords Garda Station are continuing to investigate all of the circumstances surrounding the incident.

One source said: “Gardaí are continuing to establish the exact circumstances of how this incident occurred.

“At this stage there is nothing to suggest the two men involved are connected to one another and were on the golf course at that hour for separate reasons.

“This weapon may have been discharged accidentally. The inquiry is still in the early stages and further information has to be gathered,” the source added.

No arrests have been made.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí are making enquiries into the discharge of a firearm which occurred near the Laurestown area of Dublin on Monday, 12th June 2023. The incident occurred shortly before 11pm.

“A man, aged in his 40s, was later taken to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital for treatment of what are understood to be non-life threatening injuries.”