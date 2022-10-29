Gardai probe suspected arson attack on house in Lucan

Gardai confirmed that they were investigating what they described as an ‘incident of criminal damage’

Firefighters from Dublin Fire Brigade tackle a house on fire in Lucan on Friday night. The house was completely destroyed in the suspected attack, but there were no injuries. Gardai have confirmed they investigating the incident as an act of criminal damage by fire.

This was the scene of a suspected arson attack on a house in Lucan last night.

Emergency services rushed to Esker Woods Drive just before midnight following alerts of a blaze.

There, they discovered a house on fire.

One eyewitness said the fire was “well ablaze” by the time the fire brigade arrived but that it was then quickly extinguished.

It is also understood that one line of investigation is focussing on the use of an accelerant that had been used to start the fire.

Gardai confirmed that they were investigating what they described as an “incident of criminal damage”.

"Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage by fire at a residence in Esker Woods Drive, Lucan, Dublin at approximately 23.50pm on October 28,” a spokesperson said.

"No injuries were reported.”

The Garda spokesperson revealed that no arrests have been made.

"Investigations are ongoing,” they added.