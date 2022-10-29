Gardai probe suspected arson attack on house in Lucan
Gardai confirmed that they were investigating what they described as an ‘incident of criminal damage’
This was the scene of a suspected arson attack on a house in Lucan last night.
Emergency services rushed to Esker Woods Drive just before midnight following alerts of a blaze.
There, they discovered a house on fire.
One eyewitness said the fire was “well ablaze” by the time the fire brigade arrived but that it was then quickly extinguished.
It is also understood that one line of investigation is focussing on the use of an accelerant that had been used to start the fire.
Gardai confirmed that they were investigating what they described as an “incident of criminal damage”.
"Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage by fire at a residence in Esker Woods Drive, Lucan, Dublin at approximately 23.50pm on October 28,” a spokesperson said.
"No injuries were reported.”
The Garda spokesperson revealed that no arrests have been made.
"Investigations are ongoing,” they added.
Today's Headlines
protest | Thousands demand further abortion reform 10 years since Savita Halappanavar’s death
animal harm | Cork farmer who viciously assaulted female veterinary inspector avoids jail
sensational | Bonnie Ryan returns from epic honeymoon to celebrate big 30th birthday bash in Dublin
no respect | Hasbulla warns he will ‘cause problems’ for Conor McGregor if they ever meet
canal attack | Man (30s) shot with pellet gun after fight breaks on Dublin street
Lady Mauralade | Maura Higgins sizzles as Christina Aguilera on Halloween night out
jurors in tears | Husband accused of raping ‘passed-out’ wife with household objects found not guilty on four charges
jungle ruck | Vogue Williams reveals she has ‘beef’ with Boy George as he heads into I’m A Celeb jungle
HEALTH PRESSURE | Health Minister did not share warning from his own officials on risks posed by late-night opening laws
ra row | Poll finds most Irish people do not believe singing ‘Up the Ra’ glorifies IRA