Gardai probe as newborn baby girl fights for life in hospital after incident in Louth
The infant, understood to be a nine-week-old girl, suffered serious injuries in the Louth area and was admitted to hospital on Tuesday
A newborn baby is fighting for her life in hospital following an incident in Louth earlier this week.
The infant, understood to be a nine-week-old girl, suffered serious injuries in the Louth area and was admitted to hospital on Tuesday.
Investigators at this stage do not believe the child's injuries were inflicted accidentally but are continuing to carry out inquiries.
Gardaí have said they are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the incident.
The infant is currently being treated at Temple Street Children's Hospital in Dublin, where her condition has been described as critical.
Senior gardaí have held a case conference as part of the investigation at Drogheda garda station to coordinate the probe.
TUSLA, the child and family agency, have also been notified of the matter.
In a statement to Independent.ie gardaí confirmed an investigation is underway.
"Gardaí in Drogheda are investigating all the circumstances which led to an infant being admitted to CHI, Temple Street on the 13th of September, 2022.
"The infant is currently in a critical condition. No further information is available at this time."
