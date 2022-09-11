Gardai probe arson lead after two kids die in horror car blaze in Westmeath

Mother-of-four Lynn Eager was pulled from the vehicle along with her two-year-old son Michael by a truck driver after he happened on the blazing vehicle on a bog road outside Multyfarnham shortly before 4pm on Friday.

Gardai were last night awaiting the results of a technical examination to establish whether a shocking car fire that claimed the lives of two children was caused by arson.

Tragically, the driver was unable to get to Michael’s five-year-old sister Thelma before being overwhelmed and beaten back by the flames.

Sources said the driver had pulled up short of the vehicle, which was stopped and was burning on the centre of L1852 – a bog road that runs between Coole and Multyfarnham – before alighting from the cab of his vehicle and embarking on a desperate rescue attempt.

Emergency services who were alerted by the truck-driver rushed to the scene and applied emergency medical attention to both Michael and mum Lynn.

Michael was then rushed by ambulance to the Midlands Hospital in Mullingar where, tragically, he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Heartbreakingly, emergency workers were unable to remove Thelma from the scene until after the fire had been extinguished.

The remains of the little girl, a senior infants student at St. Cremin’s National School in Multyfarnham, were removed later in the evening by hearse.

Senior sources yesterday described the scene of the blaze as “harrowing and heart-breaking.”

Mum Lynn, who suffered severe but non-life-threatening burn injuries in the blaze, was airlifted from the scene to a Dublin hospital where she last night remained under sedation as doctors treated her injuries.

Lynn, who previously lived in Carlow, Longford and Mullingar, is understood to have moved into a two-story house in a rural cul-de-sac outside the village of Rathowen in recent years.

Accounts differed yesterday on the length of time the family had occupied the house – varying between two to six years.

The house remained sealed off yesterday as gardai continued their investigation.

A toy tractor and scooter belonging to the younger children lay silently in the garden - a heart-breaking reminder of the fun the children should have been enjoying in their front garden on a normal Saturday.

It’s understood Lynn’s oldest children, from a previous partner, attend Wilson’s Hospital School in Multyfarnham.

The father of Michael and Thelma was described by sources yesterday as ‘utterly devastated.’

Source said the heartbroken man was being cared for by relatives as he grappled to come to terms with the enormity of his loss.

Sources said gardai are painstakingly retracing the vehicle’s movements in the lead up to the children’s death on Friday.

As part of this process, gardai yesterday carried out door to door inquiries at the houses adjacent to St. Cremin’s where Thelma attended.

It’s understood mum Lynn will also be spoken with by gardai to establish her movements in the lead-up to the tragedy.

Post-mortem examinations of her two children were carried out by the State Pathologist, Dr. Sally Ann Collis at the mortuary of the Midlands Hospital yesterday.

Dr. Collis had also carried out an examination of the car on Friday.

While gardai declined to comment on the outcome of the post-mortems, a source said: “due to the extent of the injuries sustained by both deceased children, formal identification of the children will be required by DNA comparison and this process will take a period of time.”

The scene of the accident on the L1852, a bog road that skirts Lough Derraveragh, remained sealed off until shortly before 5pm yesterday evening as garda forensic investigators carried out a meticulous examination of the scene.

Earlier in the day, a local left a potted plant at the scene with the message: “Sleep little angels – from your senior infant friends.”

When the cordon was taken down, council workers were brought in with road sweeping equipment to remove the debris.

Scorch marks on the road surface showed the vehicle had gone ablaze in the centre of the single lane roadway.

Speaking yesterday, Brian Crum, Fianna Fáil representative for Multyfarnham, said the thoughts and “heartfelt sympathies” of everyone in the area are with the family involved.

“You hear of tragedies like this happening in other countries or in other counties, but you never expect something like this to happen where you’re from, or know what it feels like until it comes from your own area - especially when you have children of your own.

"Multyfarnham is a very tight knit community, everyone sticks together and helps each other out. This tragedy will be felt right across the community.”

Gardai said last night the outcome of the post-mortems and the evidence gathered from the technical examination will determine the course of the investigation.

A garda family liaison officer has been appointed, and gardaí say they will continue to support the family involved in conjunction with other State agencies.

An incident room has been set up at Mullingar Garda Station and a senior investigating officer has been appointed to lead the investigation.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact them at Mullingar Garda Station on 044 938400 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 11.