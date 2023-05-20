Gardai probe alleged car park assault after footage emerges online
The video shows an exchange between two men, one in a car, before punches appear to be thrown
THE gardaí in Enniscorthy have confirmed they are investigating an apparent assault that occurred in a car park in the town.
A video of the incident, has been circulating online, and appears to show an exchange taking place between two males.
One of the men is sitting in a car while the other man is talking to him through the window. After around a minute the man standing outside the car, who appears to be counting a wad of money, suddenly begins punching the person in the car.
At one point the car makes a slight move in reverse and the man outside makes repeated attempts to get inside the car, all the while throwing punches and apparently hitting the person inside.
Gardaí in Enniscorthy confirmed they are aware of the video and senior member of the force said enquiries are being made into the incident, which occurred on Sunday evening, May 14, in a car park located close to the Lidl and Aldi stores in the town.
Enniscorthy gardaí can be contacted on 053 9242580.
