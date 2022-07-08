Gardaí make appeal for missing Cork Identity Ireland politician Peter O’Loughlin

He is the founder of right-wing party Identity Ireland

Peter O'Loughlin has been missing since July 4th.

Gardaí in Co. Cork are asking for the public’s help to locate missing Cork politician Peter O’Loughlin.

The 37-year-old, who is the chairman of the political party Identity Ireland, has been missing from his home at Lee Road in Cork since Monday July 4th.

Described as being approximately 5’8” in height with a slim build, he has brown hair and green eyes.

It is not known what he was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

Gardaí and Mr O’Loughlin’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gurranabraher Garda Station on 021-4946200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Peter founded Identity Ireland in 2015 alongside two others.

The party and their policies are considered to be right-wing.

In 2016, O’Loughlin ran for general election in the Cork North-Central constituency as an independent but did not win a seat.

He also unsuccessfully ran for the 2014 European Parliament election for the South constituency and in the 2015 Carlow-Kilkenny by-election.