BREAKING | 

Gardaí launch investigation after body of man (20s) discovered in Cobh, Co. Cork

The incident occurred at around 8.30pm on Sunday evening

Stock photo

Maeve McTaggart

A man in his 20s has died following an incident in Cobh, Co Cork yesterday evening.

Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances following the death of the man in the Ballyvoloon area.

The incident occurred at around 8.30pm on Sunday evening.

His body has since been removed to Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place at a later date.

The results of the post-mortem will determine the course of the investigation.

More to follow...


Today's Headlines

More Irish News

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

WatchMore Videos