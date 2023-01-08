Gardai launch fresh appeal after victim of ‘serious assault’ in Carrigaline dies in hospital

Gardai said that the victim has passed away in Cork University Hospital

A post mortem is to be carried out tomorrow on the body of a man who died in hospital more than a week after he was assaulted in Carrigaline, Co Cork.

The man, in his 20s, was the victim of what gardai called a “serious assault” at Glenwood Estate on Wednesday evening, December 28.

They said that the victim of this assault has passed away in Cork University Hospital and a State post mortem is scheduled to take place tomorrow, Monday, January 9.

“Two males (aged late teens) have been arrested in relation to this incident and charged,” gardai added.

“Both have appeared separately before Mallow District Court on Friday, 30th December 2022 and Cork District Court on Sunday, 1st January 2023.

“Gardaí are continuing to appeal to any persons who may have witnessed this incident to contact them.

“Any person who was in the vicinity of Glenwood Estate, Carrigaline, between 5pm and 5.45pm on Wednesday, 28th December 2022, particularly any road users who may have camera footage (including dash cam) of the incident, is asked to contact investigating gardaí.”

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.