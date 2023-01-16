Gardaí issue public appeal to find two teen girls (13 & 14) missing from Meath

Michelle Aifuaw (13) and Alisha Macken (14) have been missing from the Ashbourne area since Saturday.

Gardaí are looking for information that might help track down two teenage girls missing from Co. Meath.

It is believed the two girls are together.

Michelle Aifuaw (13).

Michelle is described as being 5 foot 7 inches in height, with a medium build, black hair and brown eyes.

She was wearing a black jacket with a fluffy hood, grey army trousers and a red top when she was last seen on Saturday 14 January,

Alisha Macken (14)

Alisha is described as being 5 foot 5 inches tall with blond hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, she was wearing a black top, blue tracksuit bottoms and black runners.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information on the whereabouts of the young teens to come forward.

A garda spokesperson said: "Anyone with any information on Michelle or Alisha’s whereabouts is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”