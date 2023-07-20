Gardaí issue missing person appeal for nine-month old baby girl

Gardaí say they have ‘ongoing concerns’ for the well-being of Sinita and have appealed to the public to help them find her

Gardaí have issued an alert for a missing nine-month-old baby last seen in Castlerea, Co Roscommon.

The baby, Sinita Ward McDonagh, is believed to be in the company of an adult female relative, Julie Ward.

Garda say they have “ongoing concerns” for the well-being of Sinita and have appealed to the public to help them find her.

“Sinita Ward McDonagh, who is missing from Castlerea, Co Roscommon, was last seen at 9.55am on Monday, July 17, in Castlerea,” gardai said.

“Sinita is believed to be in the company of an adult female relative, Julie Ward.

“An Garda Síochána have ongoing concerns for the well-being of Sinita.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Castlerea Garda Station on 094 962 1630, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.