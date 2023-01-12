Gardai issue fresh appeal following horrific N4 smash that cost the life of a pensioner

The driver of a car, a man in his 70s, was badly injured when it collided with an articulated lorry at approximately 12.30pm on December 15

Gardai have issued a fresh appeal for witnesses to a horrific road crash on the N4 at Rathowen, Co Westmeath last month that cost the life of a pensioner.

He was taken to Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar for treatment but died from his injuries on Tuesday, December 27.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

Any road users who were on the N4 near Rathowen or the surrounding roads between 12.30pm and 12.50pm on December 15 and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044 938 4000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.