Gardaí issue appeal for teen (17) missing from Meath home since Friday

A 17-year-old boy has been missing from Athboy, Co Meath, since last Friday.

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Blaine Haughton, and it is believed he could be in the Longford Town area.

Blaine is described as being six feet in height, of slim build with blonde hair.

Gardaí and Blaine's family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on Blaine's whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí in Kells on 046 928 0820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.