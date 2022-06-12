Gardaí issue appeal for teen (17) missing from Meath home since Friday
A 17-year-old boy has been missing from Athboy, Co Meath, since last Friday.
Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Blaine Haughton, and it is believed he could be in the Longford Town area.
Blaine is described as being six feet in height, of slim build with blonde hair.
Read more
Gardaí and Blaine's family are concerned for his welfare.
Anyone with information on Blaine's whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí in Kells on 046 928 0820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
Today's Headlines
Investigation | Premier League footballer ‘arrested on suspicion of rape’ of woman in her 20s
Top Bill-ing | Singer Lorraine McDonald reveals how Bill Murray once joined her onstage
'Rooftop shooter' | Six dead, 24 injured in shooting at Chicago Fourth of July parade
On the lock | Up to 40 people attended '‘prisoner release party’ during Level 5 lockdown in Clare
Grá-fting | Irish Love Islander Dami Hope shares shocking kiss with Casa Amor bombshell
dismissed | Woman who said she was knocked over by child ‘running amok’ in Lidl loses €60k claim
Bargain | Home of the late Gerry Ryan in Dublin’s Clontarf sells for ‘much reduced’ price
Calls recorded | Exposed: Face of man (55) charged over calls to autism campaigner Fiona O’Leary
Budge Up | Budget 2023 brought forward to September 27, Cabinet confirms
'Aggravated burglary' | Man (60s) ‘seriously injured’ by three men who stole cash from Carlow home