Gardaí issue appeal for missing Cork woman Tina Satchwell (47) on sixth anniversary

Gardaí in Midleton are seeking to speak with anyone who may have information on Tina’s whereabouts or information relating to her movements on the day she went missing.

Tina Satchwell went missing from her home in Youghal, Co Cork, six years ago.

Gardaí have issued a renewed plea for information on the whereabouts of Cork woman Tina Satchwell on the sixth anniversary of her disappearance.

The 47-year-old went missing from her home on Grattan Street in Youghal, Co Cork on Monday, 20 March, 2017.

Ms Satchwell is described as being 5’7” in height and of medium build with blonde, shoulder length hair and blue eyes.

A garda spokesperson said: “Any new information, not matter how insignificant it may seem, will be welcomed by the investigation team. This information will be treated in the strictest confidence.

“Anyone who has any information can contact Midleton Garda Station on 021 462 1550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station”.

No trace of Ms Satchwell has been found despite a six-year garda operation which included 400 lines of inquiry, 100 hours of CCTV footage, 170 statements, and an exhaustive trawl of CCTV footage from Irish ports and airports.

Senior gardaí have previously said that they do not believe that Ms Satchwell left Ireland for the UK, where she had lived for a period, as had been initially suspected in 2017 and 2018.

She did not have a passport, and there was no indication she had bought tickets to travel overseas by either plane or ferry.

Gardaí have no plans for further major searches – but indicated that such operations will be ordered if fresh information comes to light.

Ms Satchwell was last seen by her husband, Richard, when she asked him to leave their home to go on an errand.

She was not at their home when he returned a few hours later and he presumed she had gone to stay with her family in Fermoy in north Cork. He reported her missing four days later.

Ms Satchwell’s sister, Teresa Dingivan, has repeatedly stressed that she will never stop seeking answers. Each year she issues a plea for information about her sister.

In a fresh appeal today, the sixth anniversary of her sister’s vanishing, she said: “It’s six years. So many days, weeks, months, years not knowing. Our hearts are breaking not knowing where she is. Someone must have known where she went, someone must know what happened to her. Just please put our minds at rest.”

Teresa believes that someone out there knows something about Tina’s disappearance.

“You can’t just vanish off the face of the earth. She had no bank cards with her, no ID. Someone else was involved in her disappearance,” Ms Dingivan previously told the Irish Examiner.

"It’s like time has stood still these past six years.”