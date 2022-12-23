teen alert | 

Gardai issue appeal for information after boy (16) goes missing in Co Laois

Anyone with information on Quentin's whereabouts are asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station

Neil FetherstonhaughSunday World

Gardai have issued an appeal for information regarding a teenage boy who has gone missing in Co Laois.

Quentin Quinn (16) was last seen in the Mountmellick area on Wednesday, December 21.

Quentin is described as being 5’ 7” in height, of slim build, with short brown hair. When last seen Quentin was wearing a grey jumper with grey tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone with information on Quentin's whereabouts are asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station 057 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.


