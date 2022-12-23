Gardai issue appeal for information after boy (16) goes missing in Co Laois
Anyone with information on Quentin's whereabouts are asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station
Gardai have issued an appeal for information regarding a teenage boy who has gone missing in Co Laois.
Quentin Quinn (16) was last seen in the Mountmellick area on Wednesday, December 21.
Quentin is described as being 5’ 7” in height, of slim build, with short brown hair. When last seen Quentin was wearing a grey jumper with grey tracksuit bottoms.
Anyone with information on Quentin's whereabouts are asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station 057 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
Today's Headlines
gown and out | Kinahan cartel gangster Graham ‘The Wig’ Whelan pictured at home for Christmas after early release from Mountjoy
'a fitz' scared' | Emma Doran says she was ‘terrified’ of being paired with Davy Fitzgerald on Fittest Family
damaged knees | Man found naked and badly injured under house stairs after being beaten with hammers
New series | Jennifer Zamparelli says Doireann Garrihy got DWTS gig as she’s ‘the best person for the job’
'A great lift' | Heartbroken Creeslough finds joy in kids’ GAA win as team pays tribute to blast victims
garda operation | Two teens arrested after woman assaulted during aggravated burglary in Co Kildare
Latest | Two men arrested after seizure of €2.4 million worth of cannabis herb due in court
growing up | Actor Paul Mescal reveals how buying his first house has been ‘slightly stressful’
'a privilege’ | Ronan Collins signs off on final daily radio show with ‘Thank You for Being a Friend’
Bailed | Mum provides €5,000 bail for son accused of criminal damage to car and caravan in Rathkeale