Gardai issue appeal as young Tallaght girl (7) goes missing after school

A seven-year-old girl who has been reported missing in Dublin may be in the company of a male relative who picked her up from school yesterday, gardai believe.

An alert has been issued after Martha Alite of Tallaght was collected from her school in Firhouse, Dublin 24 on Monday, January 9 at approximately 2pm by an adult man who arrived in a taxi.

Gardai said they are not aware of Martha’s whereabouts at this time as they issued an appeal for information and for the man to make contact with them.

“Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 7-year-old Martha Alite who was reported missing on Monday, 9th January 2023 at 6pm,” they said.

“Gardaí believe that Martha was collected from her school in Firhouse, Dublin 24 on Monday 9th January, 2023 at approximately 2m by this adult male relative in a taxi.

“An Garda Síochána believe Martha is in the company of an adult male relative.”

Martha is described as being 4' 9" in height with a slim build. She has long blond hair and blue eyes.

Martha was wearing blue trousers, a blue jumper, blue canvas shoes and a blue and pink jacket at the time she went missing.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing to any taxi driver or any other person who may have had a male passenger that collected Martha from a school in Firhouse, Dublin 24 on Monday afternoon, to contact them.

Gardaí believe Martha and her relative may have travelled to a domestic residence in Blessington, Co Wicklow.

Gardaí are appealing to any taxi driver or any other person who may have driven Martha and another male passenger to or from Blessington to contact them.

Gardaí are also appealing to any accommodation provider who may have given the adult male and Martha accomodation on the night of Monday 9th January, 2023 to contact them.

Any person with any information on Martha’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Gardaí are also appealing to this adult male relative to urgently make contact with them.