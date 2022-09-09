Gardai issue appeal as man (30s) assaulted at Electric Picnic continues to recover

‘The assault occurred sometime between 10pm - 12 midnight in the Today FM Sound Garden, during a set by DJ Jamie Maguire’

Gardai have issued an appeal for witnesses as a man who was assaulted at the Electric Picnic Festival continue to recover in hospital.

The man, aged in his 30s, was taken to Tullamore Hospital and later transferred to St James’s Hospital, Dublin here he is being treated for non-life threatening but serious injuries.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the “incident of assault” that occurred on the opening night of the festival, on Friday, September 2.

“The assault occurred sometime between 10pm - 12 midnight in the Today FM Sound Garden, during a set by DJ Jamie Maguire,” gardai said. “The assault is alleged to have happened during the last song of this set.

“Investigations are ongoing.”

Gardaí in Portlaoise are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with footage of this incident to make it available to them.

Any person with information can contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 66 111 or any Garda Station.