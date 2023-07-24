Gardai investigating discovery of body in Dundalk, Co Louth

The body was found at a residential property in the Newry Road area on the north side of town at around 2pm on Sunday

Garda are investigating the discovery of a body at a premises on the Newry Road.

Louth Garda are investigating the discovery of a body in Dundalk, Co Louth on Sunday afternoon.

The body was found at a residential property in the Newry Road area on the north side of town at around 2pm.

Gardaí say the body has yet to be identified and investigations into this matter are ongoing.

Members of the Garda Technical Bureau are at the scene where the body was discovered.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted in due course, the results of which will determine the course of the Garda investigation.