Gardaí investigating death of 13-year-old boy in Carlow town

It’s understood the boy fell from a height and was rushed to hospital but later died from his injuries

Stock photo

Paul HylandIndependent.ie

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances of the death of a 13-year-old boy in Carlow town yesterday morning.

It’s understood the boy fell from a height and was rushed to hospital but later died from his injuries.

“Gardaí, ambulance and local emergency services responded to an incident in a housing estate in Carlow town, Co. Carlow, shortly after 11am, on Saturday the 12th of November,” a garda spokesperson said.

“A 13-year-old boy was removed from the scene by ambulance to St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny where he was later pronounced dead.”

Gardaí confirmed that the local coroner has been notified, a post-mortem examination has been arranged and enquiries are ongoing.


