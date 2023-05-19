Gardai investigating assault on boy in Co Meath arrest three teenagers

They added that they are aware of a video circulating on social media of this incident

Gardai investigating the assault on a teenage boy in Navan, Co Meath, have made three arrests this morning.

Gardai say the three male juvenile teens were arrested in the Navan area and are being detained at Garda stations in the Meath region.

“Gardaí are continuing to investigate the assault of a teenage boy which occurred in Navan on Monday, May 15,” gardai said in a statement.

“Following this incident, a male juvenile teen attended Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda where he received treatment for serious facial injuries.

“Gardaí have today arrested three male juvenile teens in the Navan area for alleged offences under Section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1999. All three are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Garda Stations in the Meath Region.”

Gardai added that they have appointed an FLO (Family Liaison Officer) who “continues to liaise with the victim and the victim’s family”.

They added that they are aware of a video circulating on social media of this incident and out of respect for the victim in this case, “would request that people refrain from sharing this video”.

“Gardaí are continuing to appeal to any person with information on the assault to contact Navan Garda Station at 046 9079930, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station,” the statement adds.

Senior ministers have said they were horrified by the “very violent assault”, with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar condemning the “nasty” individuals who shared videos of the shocking incident online.

Mr Varadkar contacted the teenager’s family to offer his support yesterday.

He called on the parents of those involved in Monday’s assault to “act and take responsibility” for what happened.

“I’m really appalled at what we saw happening in Navan there the other day,” he said in Dublin. “It seems to me that young man was targeted, essentially because he’s different, and was subjected to a very violent assault.

“And what’s worse still is people felt the need to video it, and then put online.

“It takes a particular type of person to post pictures and videos of people with the purpose of humiliating them, a particularly nasty type of individual does that type of thing.

“And then to see bystanders not only not trying to help, but actually joining in. So it was particularly hard to watch.

“My sympathies go to the young man and his family, I’m going to reach out to them myself today.”

Justice Minister Simon Harris said he spoke to the child’s mother on Wednesday night. “It was a moment that stopped us all in our tracks as we saw this image. I was quite horrified. I think the people in this country were horrified,” Mr Harris said.

“I think we like to think we have gotten to a better place as a country.

“I took the opportunity [on Wednesday] evening to speak to the teenage boy’s mum and just to convey my horror and my solidarity and to inquire, most importantly, as to his wellbeing.

“I’d have more to say on the matter other than I am conscious that there is a live garda investigation under way that does need to run its course. But I know the whole country is sending our best wishes to that young teenage boy for a speedy recovery.”