Gardaí investigating as woman’s body found in Co Limerick

A woman’s body has been discovered in Co Limerick.

The woman, aged in her early 50s, was discovered at a residence in Templegreen at approximately 5.10pm on Monday.

The body remains at the scene at this time.

A garda spokesperson said the scene is currently preserved for technical examination.

“Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances of the discovery of a body in Newcastle West, County Limerick, on Monday,” they said.

“The office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be arranged, the results of which will determine the course of the garda investigation.”

No further information is available at this time.