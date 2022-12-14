Gardaí investigating alleged kidnapping attempt of young boy as he walked home from school

The incident occurred on Bath Avenue in Sandymount, Dublin 4.

Gardaí are investigating a possible child kidnapping attempt which allegedly occurred in South Dublin on Monday.

The young boy was walking home from school around 3pm when a man in a van made an attempt to lure the child into his vehicle.

It is believed the incident occurred as the child was walking home from a nearby school. However, the child was not harmed and ran home when the incident occurred.

The attempt was reported to Irishtown Garda Station shortly afterwards.

“Gardaí in Donnybrook are investigating an alleged incident of an approach to a child that occurred on Bath Avenue, Dublin 4 on Monday, December 12, 2022 at approximately 3pm,” said a statement from gardaí.

Investigations are ongoing.