Gardaí investigating after Ukrainian man (50s) found dead in Drumshanbo, Leitrim
Gardaí are investigating after a man died suddenly in Leitrim in the early hours of Sunday morning.
The man, aged in his 50s and believed to be Ukrainian, collapsed in Drumshanbo’s town square and was pronounced dead a short time later. It is believed that the man may have suffered a heart attack.
Local Fine Gael councillor Enda McGloin told sundayworld.com that gardaí have closed off part of the road as they continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.
"I was on the street getting money out of an ATM and saw that they had a tent up in the area where I presume the man died,” he said.
“The people in town are saying that he died of a a heart attack.”
A post-mortem was due to take place on Sunday to determine the course of the investigation.
A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí responded to an incident whereby a male (50s) collapsed in Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim in the early hours of this morning, Sunday, June 19, 2022.
“The male was pronounced dead a short time later.
A post-mortem is expected to take place later today which will determine the course of any investigation. The scene remains preserved at this time and enquiries are ongoing.”
