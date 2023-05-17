Gardai investigating after teen boy attacked by group of youths in Meath

The video shows a number of secondary school students punching and kicking the boy on the ground.

Gardaí have launched an investigation after a video showing a teenage boy being attacked by a group of youths in Co Meath went viral on social media.

The incident is believed to have happened at approximately 2.30pm on Monday afternoon. The boy was later brought to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, where he received treatment for serious facial injuries.

A video of the incident is being shared online and shows a number of secondary school students punching and kicking the boy on the ground.

Gardaí have said that they are aware of the shocking clip circulating on social media and are urging people not to share the video “out of respect for the victim in this case”.

An Garda Síochána is appealing to anyone with information on the assault to contact Navan Garda Station at 046 9079930.

Meanwhile, the Louth Meath Education and Training Board (LMETB), which is responsible for the school in question, has also confirmed that it is aware of the incident.

A spokesperson says the matter is currently under investigation by gardaí and the Board can offer no further comment at this time.

Independent Councillor Nick Killian, who is a member of the Board of LMETB, told LMFM that the footage of the incident is distressing to watch as he condemned the “unacceptable” attack.

“I obviously have to condemn, in the strongest possible way, that type of thuggery. It has to be dealt with, quite expeditiously obviously, by the school and those that were involved in it will have to be brought to heel and will have to face whatever rigours the school put in place, be it suspensions or whatever,

“That is unacceptable and won’t be tolerated by the LMETB and won’t be tolerated by schools – not just the school in particular, but any schools around Co Meath or Co Louth.”