Gardai investigate ‘serious assault’ of young woman on road in Cork
Gardai have launched an investigation after a young woman was the victim of a suspected serious assault in Fermoy, Co Cork.
The woman, who in her 20s, was reportedly found with injuries on Sheepwalk - a rural roadway off the main N72 Mallow to Fermoy road.
The woman required hospital treatment following the incident.
Gardai said they are continuing investigations and enquiries into the incident are ongoing.
A Garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí in Fermoy are investigating an alleged serious assault of a woman in 20s at Sheepwalk, Fermoy on the 19th of November, 2022,
"Enquires into the matter are ongoing. No further information is available at this time."
