Gardaí investigate body of man (40s) discovered in unexplained circumstance in Dublin

The body of a man in his 40s was found at the back of a premises on Lower Rathmines Road

Seoirse MulgrewIndependent.ie

Gardaí have commenced an investigation following the discovery of the body of a man in unexplained circumstances in Rathmines in Dublin.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted shortly before 10pm last night, after the body of a man in his 40s was found at the back of a premises on Lower Rathmines Road.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has since been removed to the Dublin City Mortuary where a post-mortem will be conducted by Dr Bolster, Office of the State Pathologist.

The scene remains preserved pending the outcome of a post-mortem examination.

Results of the post-mortem will assist gardaí in determining the course of their investigations.


