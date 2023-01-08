Gardaí investigate body of man (40s) discovered in unexplained circumstance in Dublin
The body of a man in his 40s was found at the back of a premises on Lower Rathmines Road
Gardaí have commenced an investigation following the discovery of the body of a man in unexplained circumstances in Rathmines in Dublin.
Gardaí and emergency services were alerted shortly before 10pm last night, after the body of a man in his 40s was found at the back of a premises on Lower Rathmines Road.
He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has since been removed to the Dublin City Mortuary where a post-mortem will be conducted by Dr Bolster, Office of the State Pathologist.
The scene remains preserved pending the outcome of a post-mortem examination.
Results of the post-mortem will assist gardaí in determining the course of their investigations.
