shock discovery | 

Gardaí investigate after ‘unexplained’ death of woman (50s) in Co Sligo

Gardai have sealed off the scene at the property in St John’s Terrace

Stock photo

Neil Fetherstonhaugh

Gardaí have said investigations are “ongoing” into the discovery of a body of a woman in Co Sligo on Monday night.

The body of the woman in her 50s was found overnight in Sligo town.

Gardai have sealed off the scene at the property in St John’s Terrace.

Officers have launched an investigation after it was reported locally that she may have suffered head injuries.

However, according to gardai, at this stage her death is being treated as unexplained.

Read more

“Gardaí are investigating the discovery of a body of a woman in unexplained circumstances in County Sligo on Monday 1st May 2023,” gardai said.

“The body was discovered at a residence in Sligo town shortly after 8.30pm last night.

“The body remains at the scene, which is currently preserved for technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

“The office of the State Pathologist has been notified. A post-mortem examination will be conducted at a later date and this will determine the course of the Garda investigation.

Investigations are ongoing.”


Today's Headlines

More Irish News

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

WatchMore Videos