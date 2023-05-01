Gardaí investigate after man (50s) found dead in Bantry, Co Cork

The man, aged in his 50s, was discovered in the Quays area of Bantry before 11am on Monday.

Gardaí are investigating after a middle-aged man was discovered dead in a Cork town centre.

Gardaí and paramedics were at the scene within minutes after the alarm was raised by a concerned local pedestrian.

Despite desperate efforts to help the man, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The remains of the man were later transferred to Cork University Hospital (CUH) and the Office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

A full post mortem examination is now scheduled to be carried out.

Gardaí said the nature of their investigation will be determined by the post mortem examination findings.

However, there is no indication that the death was suspicious.

Garda investigations are ongoing and they are hoping to trace the last movements of the deceased from local CCTV camera footage.

A file on the matter is now expected to be prepared for the Cork coroner's office.